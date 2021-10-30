LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $16,037,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,460,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

