LMR Partners LLP Takes $3.86 Million Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.90% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $386,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

