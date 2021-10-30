LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMS Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,208,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $150.78 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.