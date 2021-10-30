LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,806.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.08 or 0.00460554 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.55 or 0.01026226 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

