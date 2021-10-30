Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 140.9% in October

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Loncor Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

