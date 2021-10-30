L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,173. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

