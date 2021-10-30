Lossless (LSS) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,602.75 or 1.00123040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.03 or 0.06980725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.