LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,792 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

