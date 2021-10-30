LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $91.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

