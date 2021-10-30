LPL Financial LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.85 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.