LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

