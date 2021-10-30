LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.02. 1,020,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.