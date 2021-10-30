Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Lumina Gold stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading hours on Friday. 24,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

