Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter.

MFD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 25,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

