Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 11,177 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,154,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

