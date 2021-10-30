MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

MAG stock opened at C$24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 328.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.71. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

