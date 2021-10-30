Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $183.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

