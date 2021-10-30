Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.
CRM stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $300.78. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 344.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
