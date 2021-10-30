Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

CRM stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $300.78. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 344.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

