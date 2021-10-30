Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,712. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.