MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.