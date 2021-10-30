Marshall Wace LLP Buys 7,667 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 368.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

