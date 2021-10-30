Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

