Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO Sells $4,355,585.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

