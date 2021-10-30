MASQ Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $100,837.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.