Matson, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matson to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Matson has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $91.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts predict that Matson will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,615,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

