McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $80.23. 1,571,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

