McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.07. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

