McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

