McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.