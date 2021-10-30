Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.850 EPS.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

