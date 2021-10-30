Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$14.58. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 1,669 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$479.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.28.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

