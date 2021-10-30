Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMIZF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

SMIZF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

