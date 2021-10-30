Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post $43.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $178.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.07 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

