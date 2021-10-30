Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 589,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,868. The company has a market cap of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

