Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Mercer International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 589,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,868. The company has a market cap of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Mercer International Company Profile
Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
