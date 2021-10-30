Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,404. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

