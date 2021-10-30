Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

