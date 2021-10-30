Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Up 351.1% in October

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 351.1% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of 289.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

In other news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $161,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $358,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

