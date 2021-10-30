MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
