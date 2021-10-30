MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.