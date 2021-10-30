M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

CTLT stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.