M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,649 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

