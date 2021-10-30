M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,128 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,972,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

GOLD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

