M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $23.61 Million Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,605,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 955,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

