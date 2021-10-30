M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 181,208 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

