MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $327,176.95 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $327,176.95 and approximately $58.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00080255 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00020405 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,030,501 coins and its circulating supply is 155,728,573 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

