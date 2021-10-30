MicroMoney (AMM) Tops One Day Volume of $240,862.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $268,098.50 and approximately $240,862.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

