Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.33.

MAA opened at $204.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

