Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.05%.

MSBI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,590. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midland States Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 839.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

