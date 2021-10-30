MILC Platform (MLT) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $1.33 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.24 or 1.00057442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.53 or 0.06920932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using US dollars.

