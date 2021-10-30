Mizuho Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

