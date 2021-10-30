MMOCoin (MMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $505,806.71

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $505,806.71 and $324.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

